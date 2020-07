Amenities

patio / balcony parking fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Be the first to live in this chic remodel in downtown. Tastefully contrasting turn of the century with 21st century sophistication, this home is a gem. Unobstructed views of downtown from your wraparound porch that encompasses the entire home. HUGE yard with room for family get togethers. Walk to work downtown or out for dinner. This is one of a kind!