8037 N 28TH Drive

Amenities

pool ceiling fan fireplace carpet range oven

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace oven range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

No Application Fee!!! Great 3 bd 2 bth w/ pool in Phoenix. This home offers a split floorplan with tile throughout the property, no carpet. The entire interior has new paint and all bedrooms offer ceiling fans. Kitchen has Fridge, electric stove and lots of wood cabinets, great for storage. Hall bathroom has walk in shower with full tile surround and counter tops. Master Bath has tile counter tops with extended vanity, shower tub combo. The backyard is spacious, including a beutiful diving pool and large storage shed. Pool service is included.