Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
8037 N 28TH Drive
Last updated December 2 2019 at 4:52 PM

8037 N 28TH Drive

8037 North 28th Drive · No Longer Available
Phoenix
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

8037 North 28th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85051
Alta Vista

Amenities

pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
No Application Fee!!! Great 3 bd 2 bth w/ pool in Phoenix. This home offers a split floorplan with tile throughout the property, no carpet. The entire interior has new paint and all bedrooms offer ceiling fans. Kitchen has Fridge, electric stove and lots of wood cabinets, great for storage. Hall bathroom has walk in shower with full tile surround and counter tops. Master Bath has tile counter tops with extended vanity, shower tub combo. The backyard is spacious, including a beutiful diving pool and large storage shed. Pool service is included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8037 N 28TH Drive have any available units?
8037 N 28TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 8037 N 28TH Drive have?
Some of 8037 N 28TH Drive's amenities include pool, ceiling fan, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8037 N 28TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8037 N 28TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8037 N 28TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8037 N 28TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 8037 N 28TH Drive offer parking?
No, 8037 N 28TH Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8037 N 28TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8037 N 28TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8037 N 28TH Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8037 N 28TH Drive has a pool.
Does 8037 N 28TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 8037 N 28TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8037 N 28TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8037 N 28TH Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

