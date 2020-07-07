All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated November 12 2019 at 6:19 AM

7820 W BONITOS Drive

7820 West Bonitos Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7820 West Bonitos Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85035

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
playground
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
playground
pool
Located on a corner lot in the beautiful Vinsanto Community. This 3 bedroom/ 2 bath home offers a spacious open floor plan, with large master suite on second floor, and two bedrooms and den on first floor. Great location close to the 101, I10 and new loop 202 extension, Ak-Chin Pavilion, Desert Sky Mall. The community is close to everything with an old town feel with sidewalks on tree lined streets, two pools, kids playground & splash pad, and multiple greenbelts. Stop looking, you're home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7820 W BONITOS Drive have any available units?
7820 W BONITOS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 7820 W BONITOS Drive have?
Some of 7820 W BONITOS Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7820 W BONITOS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7820 W BONITOS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7820 W BONITOS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7820 W BONITOS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 7820 W BONITOS Drive offer parking?
No, 7820 W BONITOS Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7820 W BONITOS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7820 W BONITOS Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7820 W BONITOS Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7820 W BONITOS Drive has a pool.
Does 7820 W BONITOS Drive have accessible units?
No, 7820 W BONITOS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7820 W BONITOS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7820 W BONITOS Drive has units with dishwashers.

