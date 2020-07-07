7820 W BONITOS Drive

Amenities

dishwasher pool playground fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities playground pool

Located on a corner lot in the beautiful Vinsanto Community. This 3 bedroom/ 2 bath home offers a spacious open floor plan, with large master suite on second floor, and two bedrooms and den on first floor. Great location close to the 101, I10 and new loop 202 extension, Ak-Chin Pavilion, Desert Sky Mall. The community is close to everything with an old town feel with sidewalks on tree lined streets, two pools, kids playground & splash pad, and multiple greenbelts. Stop looking, you're home!