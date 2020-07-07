7522 S 30TH Run

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool garage volleyball court

Welcome to your new home in the fantastic gated community of Hunter Ridge! Complete with two community pools, a sand volleyball court, access to the walking path along the canal, and a playground. This townhouse has a great, open floor plan with the kitchen open to the family room and a large bar top to accommodate plenty of seating. Half bath downstairs and access to the large two car garage. 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms upstairs along with laundry. Unit also has small private patio and backyard space. Schedule your showing today!