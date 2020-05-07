All apartments in Phoenix
7318 North 19th Drive

7318 North 19th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7318 North 19th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85021

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Now offering 1-month free!

A charming Renovated 3 bedrooms and 2 baths home is now available for move-in! This property features beautiful vinyl wood flooring and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and recess lighting! Covered back patio with storage unit! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7318 North 19th Drive have any available units?
7318 North 19th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 7318 North 19th Drive have?
Some of 7318 North 19th Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7318 North 19th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7318 North 19th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7318 North 19th Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7318 North 19th Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7318 North 19th Drive offer parking?
No, 7318 North 19th Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7318 North 19th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7318 North 19th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7318 North 19th Drive have a pool?
No, 7318 North 19th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7318 North 19th Drive have accessible units?
No, 7318 North 19th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7318 North 19th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7318 North 19th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

