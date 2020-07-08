All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 1 2020 at 12:02 PM

7031 S 30th St

7031 South 30th Street · No Longer Available
Location

7031 South 30th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85042

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Stunning Golf course community in Encanto at Legacy. This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom offers a spacious and bright living room, remodeled bathroom, private spa and built in BBQ. Spacious master bedroom has a dual sink with a walk-in closet. New range/oven, new washer and dryer in March 2020. Gated community and community pool close by. Enjoy private spa in your backyard while BBQ with your family and friends. Beautiful community with South Mountain View. Feel Resort Life every day! Close to Downtown Phoeinx, sport venues, hiking trails, restaurants and more.

(RLNE5653773)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7031 S 30th St have any available units?
7031 S 30th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 7031 S 30th St have?
Some of 7031 S 30th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7031 S 30th St currently offering any rent specials?
7031 S 30th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7031 S 30th St pet-friendly?
No, 7031 S 30th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 7031 S 30th St offer parking?
Yes, 7031 S 30th St offers parking.
Does 7031 S 30th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7031 S 30th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7031 S 30th St have a pool?
Yes, 7031 S 30th St has a pool.
Does 7031 S 30th St have accessible units?
No, 7031 S 30th St does not have accessible units.
Does 7031 S 30th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7031 S 30th St has units with dishwashers.

