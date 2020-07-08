7031 S 30th St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Stunning Golf course community in Encanto at Legacy. This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom offers a spacious and bright living room, remodeled bathroom, private spa and built in BBQ. Spacious master bedroom has a dual sink with a walk-in closet. New range/oven, new washer and dryer in March 2020. Gated community and community pool close by. Enjoy private spa in your backyard while BBQ with your family and friends. Beautiful community with South Mountain View. Feel Resort Life every day! Close to Downtown Phoeinx, sport venues, hiking trails, restaurants and more.



(RLNE5653773)