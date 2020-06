Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pool fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator Property Amenities pool

MOVE-IN READY! This 4Bed/2Bath home is in a wonderful location in Central Phoenix located close to Light Rail, Shopping & Freeways. Custom landscaping in both front and back yard w/ timed sprinkler system. Interior features beautiful natural tile throughout the living areas and 4 fully carpeted bedrooms including a true Master. The kitchen boasts granite counter tops and SS appliances. Come see this home today!