6637 N 27TH Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Hurry to rent this gorgeous 2bd/1ba Home in an incredible community. With amazing views of the mountains, community pool, and your very own assigned carport spaces. Even better is that you can sign a longer lease for a lower monthly rent! Rent which includes WATER, SEWAGE, AND TRASH Inside - This home will fit you perfectly with its open kitchen, large living room that goes to your private stairwell with its own GARAGE! Community has its own laundry facilities, dog poop pickups, and more! Outside - You won't believe the area as its right next to GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY if your a student, Washington Pool and Park, La Pradera Park, Castles and Coasters, and many other restaurants and entertainment. This property won't last and ask about our lower rent for a longer lease deal!!!