All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 6637 N 27TH Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
6637 N 27TH Avenue
Last updated August 30 2019 at 11:41 AM

6637 N 27TH Avenue

6637 North 27th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6637 North 27th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85017

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Hurry to rent this gorgeous 2bd/1ba Home in an incredible community. With amazing views of the mountains, community pool, and your very own assigned carport spaces. Even better is that you can sign a longer lease for a lower monthly rent! Rent which includes WATER, SEWAGE, AND TRASH Inside - This home will fit you perfectly with its open kitchen, large living room that goes to your private stairwell with its own GARAGE! Community has its own laundry facilities, dog poop pickups, and more! Outside - You won't believe the area as its right next to GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY if your a student, Washington Pool and Park, La Pradera Park, Castles and Coasters, and many other restaurants and entertainment. This property won't last and ask about our lower rent for a longer lease deal!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6637 N 27TH Avenue have any available units?
6637 N 27TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6637 N 27TH Avenue have?
Some of 6637 N 27TH Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6637 N 27TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6637 N 27TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6637 N 27TH Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6637 N 27TH Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6637 N 27TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6637 N 27TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 6637 N 27TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6637 N 27TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6637 N 27TH Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6637 N 27TH Avenue has a pool.
Does 6637 N 27TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6637 N 27TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6637 N 27TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6637 N 27TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Union at Roosevelt
888 N 1st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Estates On Maryland
1802 W Maryland Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Tierra Santa Apartments
4620 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Escape
4700 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Accolade Apartment Homes
220 W Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Papago Crossing
4530 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Park Greenvale
2950 E Greenway Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Brookside Apartments
6131 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College