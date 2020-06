Amenities

Beautiful single level home within the quiet neighborhood of the Biltmore Mountain Estates. Home has been tastefully remodeled by the original owners/ Interior designer through recent years, featuring travertine tiled flooring, slab granite kitchen counters, Dacor stainless steel appliances. Remodeled Bathrooms. Can be configured as a three bedroom and office, or two bedroom with two offices.