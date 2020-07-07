646 North 10th Avenue Unit: 7

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Amazing opportunity to live in the heart of downtown Phoenix! You will love this modern 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment. Upgraded from top to bottom. Light and bright. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, white cabinetry, granite countertops. Beautiful wood plank tile flooring throughout. New paint. Blinds and ceiling fans. Community laundry room for added convenience. This charming complex offers a large grassy common area & BBQs. Location is incredible right next to a small park with benches & a playground & just a couple blocks away from Roosevelt Row shopping, dining & nightlife. Urban living at its finest! 2 pet maximum per unit, no larger than 30 lbs. Limited onsite parking is available at an additional cost (and subject to availability), just $35 per month. Tons of street parking outside the complex. Community laundry also available on site.

This model (unit #3) is available for self showing, using the Rently lock box system.

Security Deposit is equal to 1 months rent (75% refundable). $45 application fee per adult (18+). $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply. $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum. 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee. Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

Contact us to schedule a showing.