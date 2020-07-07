All apartments in Phoenix
646 North 10th Avenue Unit: 7
646 North 10th Avenue Unit: 7

646 North 10th Avenue · No Longer Available
646 North 10th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85007

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amazing opportunity to live in the heart of downtown Phoenix! You will love this modern 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment. Upgraded from top to bottom. Light and bright. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, white cabinetry, granite countertops. Beautiful wood plank tile flooring throughout. New paint. Blinds and ceiling fans. Community laundry room for added convenience. This charming complex offers a large grassy common area & BBQs. Location is incredible right next to a small park with benches & a playground & just a couple blocks away from Roosevelt Row shopping, dining & nightlife. Urban living at its finest! 2 pet maximum per unit, no larger than 30 lbs. Limited onsite parking is available at an additional cost (and subject to availability), just $35 per month. Tons of street parking outside the complex. Community laundry also available on site.
This model (unit #3) is available for self showing, using the Rently lock box system.
Security Deposit is equal to 1 months rent (75% refundable). $45 application fee per adult (18+). $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply. $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum. 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee. Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly) 
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 646 North 10th Avenue Unit: 7 have any available units?
646 North 10th Avenue Unit: 7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 646 North 10th Avenue Unit: 7 have?
Some of 646 North 10th Avenue Unit: 7's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 646 North 10th Avenue Unit: 7 currently offering any rent specials?
646 North 10th Avenue Unit: 7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 646 North 10th Avenue Unit: 7 pet-friendly?
Yes, 646 North 10th Avenue Unit: 7 is pet friendly.
Does 646 North 10th Avenue Unit: 7 offer parking?
Yes, 646 North 10th Avenue Unit: 7 offers parking.
Does 646 North 10th Avenue Unit: 7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 646 North 10th Avenue Unit: 7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 646 North 10th Avenue Unit: 7 have a pool?
No, 646 North 10th Avenue Unit: 7 does not have a pool.
Does 646 North 10th Avenue Unit: 7 have accessible units?
No, 646 North 10th Avenue Unit: 7 does not have accessible units.
Does 646 North 10th Avenue Unit: 7 have units with dishwashers?
No, 646 North 10th Avenue Unit: 7 does not have units with dishwashers.

