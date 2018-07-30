All apartments in Phoenix
6414 S 44th St
6414 S 44th St

6414 South 44th Street · No Longer Available
Location

6414 South 44th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85042
University Meadows

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with no carpet! Laminate flooring in the living room and tile in the rest of the home. Kitchen with gas stove. Lots of cabinet space with extra pantry. Bonus room off the kitchen. Large laundry room. Ceiling fans throughout.

$50 application fee/adult
2.3% city rental tax
Pet fees and restrictions apply

To Schedule a Self-Showing Please Visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/rentvest

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6414 S 44th St have any available units?
6414 S 44th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6414 S 44th St have?
Some of 6414 S 44th St's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6414 S 44th St currently offering any rent specials?
6414 S 44th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6414 S 44th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6414 S 44th St is pet friendly.
Does 6414 S 44th St offer parking?
No, 6414 S 44th St does not offer parking.
Does 6414 S 44th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6414 S 44th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6414 S 44th St have a pool?
No, 6414 S 44th St does not have a pool.
Does 6414 S 44th St have accessible units?
No, 6414 S 44th St does not have accessible units.
Does 6414 S 44th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6414 S 44th St does not have units with dishwashers.
