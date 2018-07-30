6414 S 44th St

6414 South 44th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85042 University Meadows
on-site laundry
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
carpet
range
This home is 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with no carpet! Laminate flooring in the living room and tile in the rest of the home. Kitchen with gas stove. Lots of cabinet space with extra pantry. Bonus room off the kitchen. Large laundry room. Ceiling fans throughout.
$50 application fee/adult 2.3% city rental tax Pet fees and restrictions apply
To Schedule a Self-Showing Please Visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/rentvest
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
