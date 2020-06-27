6228 S 12th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

Upgraded 3 bedroom Near South mountain Includes All Utilities Sec 8 Approved Call Ryan 602-400-5090 - Subdivision: Monte Vista Gardens



This excellent 3bd 2 ba has been recently remodeled, has new paint, all tile, and new cabinets. Near schools, shopping, and South Mountain. Section 8 friendly house is ready for immediate occupancy!



Cross Streets: 12th st. and southern Directions: go south on 12th st. to property.



Lessee to verify all information to be correct. CALL or TEXT#: 602-400-5090



Ryan S. VANOTTI PLC

Realtor

11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145

Phoenix, AZ 85029

CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090

E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com

Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4062501)