6228 S 12th St
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

6228 S 12th St

6228 South 12th Street · No Longer Available
Location

6228 South 12th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85042

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
Upgraded 3 bedroom Near South mountain Includes All Utilities Sec 8 Approved Call Ryan 602-400-5090 - Subdivision: Monte Vista Gardens

This excellent 3bd 2 ba has been recently remodeled, has new paint, all tile, and new cabinets. Near schools, shopping, and South Mountain. Section 8 friendly house is ready for immediate occupancy!

Cross Streets: 12th st. and southern Directions: go south on 12th st. to property.

Lessee to verify all information to be correct. CALL or TEXT#: 602-400-5090

Ryan S. VANOTTI PLC
Realtor
11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145
Phoenix, AZ 85029
CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090
E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com
Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4062501)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6228 S 12th St have any available units?
6228 S 12th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 6228 S 12th St currently offering any rent specials?
6228 S 12th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6228 S 12th St pet-friendly?
No, 6228 S 12th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6228 S 12th St offer parking?
Yes, 6228 S 12th St offers parking.
Does 6228 S 12th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6228 S 12th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6228 S 12th St have a pool?
No, 6228 S 12th St does not have a pool.
Does 6228 S 12th St have accessible units?
No, 6228 S 12th St does not have accessible units.
Does 6228 S 12th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6228 S 12th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6228 S 12th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 6228 S 12th St does not have units with air conditioning.
