All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 6224 E Phelps Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
6224 E Phelps Rd
Last updated September 4 2019 at 7:45 AM

6224 E Phelps Rd

6224 East Phelps Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6224 East Phelps Road, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
FULLY REMODELED HOME WITH A POOL AND DEN/OFFICE! NEW CARPET, NEW CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, YARD HAS A GRASSY PLAY AREA, AND CITRUS TREES, THE GORGEOUS POOL IS FENCED and POOL SERVICE INCLUDED. MASTER BEDROOM HAS WONDERFUL VIEW OF BACK YARD. A MUST SEE, WILL NOT LAST!!!

Showing:Ready for Showing
Pets: Allowed

$75 Monthly tenant benefit package and city taxes will be added with rents. *Benefit package includes online rent payment and portal access, monthly air filter delivery, 24/7 emergency maintenance support, and minimum required renters liability insurance.

APPLY TODAY!!!

To get the code, Please email us a photo of yourself while holding your driver's license close to your face
and send it to leads@yesvirtual.com. As soon as we receive this one, we will send you the code via text
message. Please do not forget to put the property address on the subject line, the phone number we can
send the code to and the date of your desired visit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6224 E Phelps Rd have any available units?
6224 E Phelps Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6224 E Phelps Rd have?
Some of 6224 E Phelps Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6224 E Phelps Rd currently offering any rent specials?
6224 E Phelps Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6224 E Phelps Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 6224 E Phelps Rd is pet friendly.
Does 6224 E Phelps Rd offer parking?
No, 6224 E Phelps Rd does not offer parking.
Does 6224 E Phelps Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6224 E Phelps Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6224 E Phelps Rd have a pool?
Yes, 6224 E Phelps Rd has a pool.
Does 6224 E Phelps Rd have accessible units?
No, 6224 E Phelps Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 6224 E Phelps Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6224 E Phelps Rd has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Zazu Apartments
1502 East Osborn Road
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Elux
35035 North North Valley Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Ventana Palms
7021 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Aspire Pinnacle Peak
24250 N 23rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Oxford
3777 East McDowell Road
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Presidio North
17031 N 11th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Cala Paradise Valley
12211 N Paradise Village Pkwy S
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Villas on 35th Apartments
8135 N 35th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPhoenix 2 Bedroom Apartments
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Apartments
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeCentral Avenue CorridorMountain Park Ranch
Downtown PhoenixArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College