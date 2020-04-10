All apartments in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ
6035 E WOODRIDGE Drive
Last updated May 14 2020 at 12:26 AM

6035 E WOODRIDGE Drive

6035 East Woodridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6035 East Woodridge Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
sauna
This is a fully furnished 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house ready to move in. It was recently remodeled with an open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, and all finishes done correctly and consistently throughout the entire house. Everything was upgraded to the latest style from flooring, to cabinetry, to fixtures, to lighting. Nothing was left original. Everything about this house allows for entertaining and individual enjoyment and turnkey living. The house starts with a covered entryway with sculpture fountain. From the front door you see the resort-style backyard complete with grill island, veranda patio, waterfall pool, and personal putting green. From there it opens up to a spacious living room, kitchen, eat-in dining room, and personal infra-red sauna. Available for August 2020 move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6035 E WOODRIDGE Drive have any available units?
6035 E WOODRIDGE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6035 E WOODRIDGE Drive have?
Some of 6035 E WOODRIDGE Drive's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6035 E WOODRIDGE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6035 E WOODRIDGE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6035 E WOODRIDGE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6035 E WOODRIDGE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6035 E WOODRIDGE Drive offer parking?
No, 6035 E WOODRIDGE Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6035 E WOODRIDGE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6035 E WOODRIDGE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6035 E WOODRIDGE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6035 E WOODRIDGE Drive has a pool.
Does 6035 E WOODRIDGE Drive have accessible units?
No, 6035 E WOODRIDGE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6035 E WOODRIDGE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6035 E WOODRIDGE Drive has units with dishwashers.
