6035 E WOODRIDGE Drive

This is a fully furnished 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house ready to move in. It was recently remodeled with an open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, and all finishes done correctly and consistently throughout the entire house. Everything was upgraded to the latest style from flooring, to cabinetry, to fixtures, to lighting. Nothing was left original. Everything about this house allows for entertaining and individual enjoyment and turnkey living. The house starts with a covered entryway with sculpture fountain. From the front door you see the resort-style backyard complete with grill island, veranda patio, waterfall pool, and personal putting green. From there it opens up to a spacious living room, kitchen, eat-in dining room, and personal infra-red sauna. Available for August 2020 move-in.