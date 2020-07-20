Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 6019 s 7th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
6019 s 7th Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6019 s 7th Ave
6019 South 7th Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Location
6019 South 7th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85041
Southland
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
-
(RLNE4667977)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6019 s 7th Ave have any available units?
6019 s 7th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 6019 s 7th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6019 s 7th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6019 s 7th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6019 s 7th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6019 s 7th Ave offer parking?
No, 6019 s 7th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 6019 s 7th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6019 s 7th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6019 s 7th Ave have a pool?
No, 6019 s 7th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6019 s 7th Ave have accessible units?
No, 6019 s 7th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6019 s 7th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6019 s 7th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6019 s 7th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 6019 s 7th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
District at Biltmore
4600 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
The Palms
4304 E Campbell Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Terrace Park
8130 W Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85033
Arcadia on 49th
4902 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Daybreak Gardens
5225 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Spectra on 7th North
20435 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85027
The Montana Apartments
7611 S 36th St
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Seven
19800 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedrooms
Phoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Pet Friendly Places
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Pinal County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Downtown Phoenix
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College