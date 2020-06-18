6010 W Park View Lane

Amenities

No Application Fees! Large single level 3 bed, 2 bath Glendale Home in beautiful gated community with mountain views. This home has many upgrades including, ceiling fans, blinds, new carpet in bedrooms and a large open floor plan with separate living and dining rooms. Beautiful kitchen offers a large dual level island overlooking the living room with all appliances, side by side refrigerator, electric ceramic stove, stove top microwave and dishwasher. The master bedroom has raised ceiling and a huge walk in closet, large garden tub, separate shower and dual sinks with large vanity. Beautifully landscaped with mature fruit trees, plants and grass area. The neighborhood offers beautiful green belts, walk ways and a large playground with splash pad. Close to shopping, restaurants I17 & 101