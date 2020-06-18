All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated February 7 2020 at 10:57 PM

6010 W Park View Lane

6010 West Park View Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6010 West Park View Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85310

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
No Application Fees! Large single level 3 bed, 2 bath Glendale Home in beautiful gated community with mountain views. This home has many upgrades including, ceiling fans, blinds, new carpet in bedrooms and a large open floor plan with separate living and dining rooms. Beautiful kitchen offers a large dual level island overlooking the living room with all appliances, side by side refrigerator, electric ceramic stove, stove top microwave and dishwasher. The master bedroom has raised ceiling and a huge walk in closet, large garden tub, separate shower and dual sinks with large vanity. Beautifully landscaped with mature fruit trees, plants and grass area. The neighborhood offers beautiful green belts, walk ways and a large playground with splash pad. Close to shopping, restaurants I17 & 101

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6010 W Park View Lane have any available units?
6010 W Park View Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6010 W Park View Lane have?
Some of 6010 W Park View Lane's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6010 W Park View Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6010 W Park View Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6010 W Park View Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6010 W Park View Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6010 W Park View Lane offer parking?
No, 6010 W Park View Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6010 W Park View Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6010 W Park View Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6010 W Park View Lane have a pool?
No, 6010 W Park View Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6010 W Park View Lane have accessible units?
No, 6010 W Park View Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6010 W Park View Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6010 W Park View Lane has units with dishwashers.
