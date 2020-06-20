All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 5737 North 35th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
5737 North 35th Avenue
Last updated March 9 2020 at 6:34 AM

5737 North 35th Avenue

5737 North 35th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5737 North 35th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85017
Maryvale Park

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5737 North 35th Avenue have any available units?
5737 North 35th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 5737 North 35th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5737 North 35th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5737 North 35th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5737 North 35th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5737 North 35th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5737 North 35th Avenue does offer parking.
Does 5737 North 35th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5737 North 35th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5737 North 35th Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5737 North 35th Avenue has a pool.
Does 5737 North 35th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5737 North 35th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5737 North 35th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5737 North 35th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5737 North 35th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5737 North 35th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Met At 3rd at 3rd and Fillmore
200 E Fillmore St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Arcadia on 49th
4902 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Encore Tessera
4713 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
The Thomas at Midtown
200 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Indigo
16160 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Proxy 333
333 E McKinley St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Shade at Desert Ridge
21150 N Tatum Blvd
Phoenix, AZ 85050
Revival on Indian School
930 W Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85013

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College