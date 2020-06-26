5708 W ROBB Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill

Gated Community with great curb appeal. Resort style lush landscaping in front and back. This 5 bed, 5 bath + Den/office home has soaring ceilings with many beautiful custom features including granite slab counters in kitchen and baths. Stainless steel appliances and a huge gourmet kitchen. Vessel sinks, stacked stone interiors, large pantry, and storage spaces. Wood and tile flooring in almost all areas. Backyard features a Venetian glass tile pool, firepit, and views of the greenbelt and the mountains to the north. Live in style in this friendly neighborhood of luxury homes. NOTE: rent includes pool and landscaping service.