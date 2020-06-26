All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 28 2019 at 10:29 AM

5708 W ROBB Lane

5708 West Robb Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5708 West Robb Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85310

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Gated Community with great curb appeal. Resort style lush landscaping in front and back. This 5 bed, 5 bath + Den/office home has soaring ceilings with many beautiful custom features including granite slab counters in kitchen and baths. Stainless steel appliances and a huge gourmet kitchen. Vessel sinks, stacked stone interiors, large pantry, and storage spaces. Wood and tile flooring in almost all areas. Backyard features a Venetian glass tile pool, firepit, and views of the greenbelt and the mountains to the north. Live in style in this friendly neighborhood of luxury homes. NOTE: rent includes pool and landscaping service.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5708 W ROBB Lane have any available units?
5708 W ROBB Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5708 W ROBB Lane have?
Some of 5708 W ROBB Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5708 W ROBB Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5708 W ROBB Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5708 W ROBB Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5708 W ROBB Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5708 W ROBB Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5708 W ROBB Lane offers parking.
Does 5708 W ROBB Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5708 W ROBB Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5708 W ROBB Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5708 W ROBB Lane has a pool.
Does 5708 W ROBB Lane have accessible units?
No, 5708 W ROBB Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5708 W ROBB Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5708 W ROBB Lane has units with dishwashers.
