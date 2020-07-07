All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated November 20 2019 at 6:06 AM

5548 N 12TH Avenue

5548 North 12th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5548 North 12th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85013
Handell Villa

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fantastic Phoenix home. Designer kitchen with European cabinets and island, quartz counter tops, mosaic back splash, & stainless steel appliances! Revitalized concrete flooring with an acid stain to bring back the feel of this historic gem. The floor plan has been reconfigured to allow for more open space, fluidity, and increased functionality. Bathroom features a Kohler vessel sink, low flow water sense toilets, and custom designed showers. Come and see for additional features. Renter's Insurance is Required. Pets OK with owner approval, $1995 security deposit, $150 per pet fee, $250 admin fee. Applications are $49.95 per adult 18 and over.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5548 N 12TH Avenue have any available units?
5548 N 12TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5548 N 12TH Avenue have?
Some of 5548 N 12TH Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5548 N 12TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5548 N 12TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5548 N 12TH Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5548 N 12TH Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5548 N 12TH Avenue offer parking?
No, 5548 N 12TH Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5548 N 12TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5548 N 12TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5548 N 12TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 5548 N 12TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5548 N 12TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5548 N 12TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5548 N 12TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5548 N 12TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.

