5548 N 12TH Avenue

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fantastic Phoenix home. Designer kitchen with European cabinets and island, quartz counter tops, mosaic back splash, & stainless steel appliances! Revitalized concrete flooring with an acid stain to bring back the feel of this historic gem. The floor plan has been reconfigured to allow for more open space, fluidity, and increased functionality. Bathroom features a Kohler vessel sink, low flow water sense toilets, and custom designed showers. Come and see for additional features. Renter's Insurance is Required. Pets OK with owner approval, $1995 security deposit, $150 per pet fee, $250 admin fee. Applications are $49.95 per adult 18 and over.