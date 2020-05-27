All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 17 2019 at 1:56 AM

5407 E PIPING ROCK Road

5407 East Piping Rock Road · No Longer Available
Location

5407 East Piping Rock Road, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Don't miss out on this completely remodeled home with its vast open-plan living spaces, sky-high ceilings and elegant features. This 3 bedroom + loft home with master bedroom locatedon first floor is a stunning example of luxurious living with a flawless renovation bringing it to life. Everything has been updated from the wide plank porcelain tile flooring to the Venetian plaster walls. Thekitchen was remodeled to create an open-concept layout with stainless steel appliances, white shaker cabinetry and quartz countertops. An extensive list of upgrades and replacements has already been completed so you can move in knowing all the hard work has been done for you. Everything from a complete re-roof, new air-conditioning units to pool resurfacing and equipment, no detail has been overlooke

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5407 E PIPING ROCK Road have any available units?
5407 E PIPING ROCK Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5407 E PIPING ROCK Road have?
Some of 5407 E PIPING ROCK Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5407 E PIPING ROCK Road currently offering any rent specials?
5407 E PIPING ROCK Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5407 E PIPING ROCK Road pet-friendly?
No, 5407 E PIPING ROCK Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5407 E PIPING ROCK Road offer parking?
Yes, 5407 E PIPING ROCK Road offers parking.
Does 5407 E PIPING ROCK Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5407 E PIPING ROCK Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5407 E PIPING ROCK Road have a pool?
Yes, 5407 E PIPING ROCK Road has a pool.
Does 5407 E PIPING ROCK Road have accessible units?
No, 5407 E PIPING ROCK Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5407 E PIPING ROCK Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5407 E PIPING ROCK Road has units with dishwashers.
