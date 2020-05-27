5407 E PIPING ROCK Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Don't miss out on this completely remodeled home with its vast open-plan living spaces, sky-high ceilings and elegant features. This 3 bedroom + loft home with master bedroom locatedon first floor is a stunning example of luxurious living with a flawless renovation bringing it to life. Everything has been updated from the wide plank porcelain tile flooring to the Venetian plaster walls. Thekitchen was remodeled to create an open-concept layout with stainless steel appliances, white shaker cabinetry and quartz countertops. An extensive list of upgrades and replacements has already been completed so you can move in knowing all the hard work has been done for you. Everything from a complete re-roof, new air-conditioning units to pool resurfacing and equipment, no detail has been overlooke