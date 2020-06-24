All apartments in Phoenix
535 Thomas
535 Thomas

535 W Thomas Rd · No Longer Available
Location

535 W Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85013
Willo

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Welcome home to Redwood Place Apartment Homes... where comfort and quality combine to give you the best in apartment home living. Redwood Place features all the convenience and comforts of a traditional home in a warm and friendly apartment community. Perfectly situated in Phoenix, youll appreciate the short distance to shopping, restaurants, schools, major businesses and employment.

Redwood Place is designed like condo style apartments with the features and amenities you would expect in a custom home. We offer easy access to the I-17, Metro Center, dining and entertainment. We offer residents three distinctive floor plans, all featuring custom-quality carpeting and ceramic tile flooring, ceiling fans, fully equipped gourmet kitchens, spacious walk-in closets, mini blinds, washers and dryers in unit, mirrored closet doors, balcony/patio, air-conditioning and more!

Enjoy a full complement of community amenities at Redwood Place Apartment Homes. Amenities include a resort-style swimming pool, a soothing spa/hot tub, a picnic area with barbecue, beautifully manicured landscaping, gated access, a state-of-the-art-fitness center and more! At Redwood Place Apartment Homes, we provide more than a place to live... we offer a lifestyle. Tour our photo gallery or visit us today and discover the perfect place to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 535 Thomas have any available units?
535 Thomas doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 535 Thomas have?
Some of 535 Thomas's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 535 Thomas currently offering any rent specials?
535 Thomas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 535 Thomas pet-friendly?
No, 535 Thomas is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 535 Thomas offer parking?
No, 535 Thomas does not offer parking.
Does 535 Thomas have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 535 Thomas offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 535 Thomas have a pool?
Yes, 535 Thomas has a pool.
Does 535 Thomas have accessible units?
No, 535 Thomas does not have accessible units.
Does 535 Thomas have units with dishwashers?
No, 535 Thomas does not have units with dishwashers.
