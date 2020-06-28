All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated October 2 2019 at 11:51 AM

5317 W. Warner

5317 West Warner Street · No Longer Available
Location

5317 West Warner Street, Phoenix, AZ 85043

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 bedroom 2.5 bath home - 2 car garage - South Phx - 3 bedroom
2.5 bath

1398 sq ft
2 story
2 car garage
New wood plank floors downstairs
Large storage closet downstairs
Upstairs laundry
Large linen closet upstairs
Small private backyard

$1350.00 rent + $31.05 tax per month - $20.00 application per adult - pet deposit $400.00 - $1100.00 refundable deposit

SRP electric Resident pays
Water/sewer/trash Resident pays

No evictions or judgments. Foreclosure & Discharged bankruptcy ok. Must have income of 2.5 times rent amount. Minimum credit score 575. Mngt will only hold unit off market for 2 weeks with approved application & hold deposit. 12 month lease.

Application available on our website- www.sundialaz.com - To apply please turn in completed application (incomplete will not be processed), 1 month paycheck stubs, hold deposit (money order/cashiers ck/or pay online) of $400, $20 app fee and copies of 2 IDs, pictures of pets, and vaccinations, apply on our website.

Contact Sundial RE @ 480-966-2170- Diana
Equal housing opportunity

(RLNE5149003)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5317 W. Warner have any available units?
5317 W. Warner doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 5317 W. Warner currently offering any rent specials?
5317 W. Warner is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5317 W. Warner pet-friendly?
Yes, 5317 W. Warner is pet friendly.
Does 5317 W. Warner offer parking?
Yes, 5317 W. Warner offers parking.
Does 5317 W. Warner have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5317 W. Warner does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5317 W. Warner have a pool?
No, 5317 W. Warner does not have a pool.
Does 5317 W. Warner have accessible units?
No, 5317 W. Warner does not have accessible units.
Does 5317 W. Warner have units with dishwashers?
No, 5317 W. Warner does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5317 W. Warner have units with air conditioning?
No, 5317 W. Warner does not have units with air conditioning.
