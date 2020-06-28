5317 W. Warner

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 bedroom 2.5 bath home - 2 car garage - South Phx - 3 bedroom

2.5 bath



1398 sq ft

2 story

2 car garage

New wood plank floors downstairs

Large storage closet downstairs

Upstairs laundry

Large linen closet upstairs

Small private backyard



$1350.00 rent + $31.05 tax per month - $20.00 application per adult - pet deposit $400.00 - $1100.00 refundable deposit



SRP electric Resident pays

Water/sewer/trash Resident pays



No evictions or judgments. Foreclosure & Discharged bankruptcy ok. Must have income of 2.5 times rent amount. Minimum credit score 575. Mngt will only hold unit off market for 2 weeks with approved application & hold deposit. 12 month lease.



Application available on our website- www.sundialaz.com - To apply please turn in completed application (incomplete will not be processed), 1 month paycheck stubs, hold deposit (money order/cashiers ck/or pay online) of $400, $20 app fee and copies of 2 IDs, pictures of pets, and vaccinations, apply on our website.



Contact Sundial RE @ 480-966-2170- Diana

