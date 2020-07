Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pool fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven Property Amenities pool

Great 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms and a pool! It has tile flooring all throughout the home with an awesome layout! The kitchen has plenty of countertop space with a breakfast bar and granite countertops. A fireplace to center the living area and dining area that are both very spacious. Close to great shopping, dining and entertainment. Within a few blocks of Kierland and the Scottsdale Quarter.