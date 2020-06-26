519 W BLUEFIELD Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Amazing single level in Phoenix is the perfect starter home! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home sits on an oversized corner lot & offers gravel front yard w/mature plants, charming curb appeal, and 2 car garage. Inside you will find designer paint, vaulted ceilings, formal living/dining room, tile flooring in high traffic area, cozy family room w/fireplace, and carpet in all the right places. Master bedroom includes bay window, walk-in closet, and full bath with dual sinks, and separate tub/shower. Backyard features covered patio, mature trees that provides constant shade & breeze, and extended flagstone patio. Don't let this incredible opportunity pass you by! Call us today & book a showing!