Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
519 W BLUEFIELD Avenue
Last updated July 16 2019 at 7:28 PM

519 W BLUEFIELD Avenue

519 West Bluefield Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

519 West Bluefield Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85023

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing single level in Phoenix is the perfect starter home! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home sits on an oversized corner lot & offers gravel front yard w/mature plants, charming curb appeal, and 2 car garage. Inside you will find designer paint, vaulted ceilings, formal living/dining room, tile flooring in high traffic area, cozy family room w/fireplace, and carpet in all the right places. Master bedroom includes bay window, walk-in closet, and full bath with dual sinks, and separate tub/shower. Backyard features covered patio, mature trees that provides constant shade & breeze, and extended flagstone patio. Don't let this incredible opportunity pass you by! Call us today & book a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 519 W BLUEFIELD Avenue have any available units?
519 W BLUEFIELD Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 519 W BLUEFIELD Avenue have?
Some of 519 W BLUEFIELD Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 519 W BLUEFIELD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
519 W BLUEFIELD Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 519 W BLUEFIELD Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 519 W BLUEFIELD Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 519 W BLUEFIELD Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 519 W BLUEFIELD Avenue offers parking.
Does 519 W BLUEFIELD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 519 W BLUEFIELD Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 519 W BLUEFIELD Avenue have a pool?
No, 519 W BLUEFIELD Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 519 W BLUEFIELD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 519 W BLUEFIELD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 519 W BLUEFIELD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 519 W BLUEFIELD Avenue has units with dishwashers.
