5131 E Juana Ct
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:07 AM

5131 E Juana Ct

5131 East Juana Court · No Longer Available
Location

5131 East Juana Court, Phoenix, AZ 85331
Tatum Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Beautiful three bed, two bath home in a cul-de-sac that backs to a wash. The upgraded kitchen has granite countertops and stainless steel appliances and is open to the great room that has a gas fireplace! Low maintenance desert landscaping in the front and backyard.

Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
One-time Resident Admin fee of $235.
No pets allowed
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Property Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5653031)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5131 E Juana Ct have any available units?
5131 E Juana Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5131 E Juana Ct have?
Some of 5131 E Juana Ct's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5131 E Juana Ct currently offering any rent specials?
5131 E Juana Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5131 E Juana Ct pet-friendly?
No, 5131 E Juana Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5131 E Juana Ct offer parking?
No, 5131 E Juana Ct does not offer parking.
Does 5131 E Juana Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5131 E Juana Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5131 E Juana Ct have a pool?
No, 5131 E Juana Ct does not have a pool.
Does 5131 E Juana Ct have accessible units?
No, 5131 E Juana Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 5131 E Juana Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 5131 E Juana Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
