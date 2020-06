Amenities

A TRUE Southwest Home! A spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with many amenities. The home is surrounded by beautiful cactus and succulents. The backyard boasts a kiva fireplace and seating areas. Tile flooring throughout the home. Large master suite has updated bathroom, walk-in shower, and Grand walk-in closet. *Not available until November. Call 602-920-7007 for more information today!