Last updated April 9 2019 at 2:00 PM

507 W Townley Ave

507 West Townley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

507 West Townley Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85021

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b39ac70033 ----
Charming North Central Home in Adorable Hidden Neighborhood. Kitchen features stainless appliances, built-in microwave, granite countertops, hardwood cabinetry, cabinet pantry and breakfast bar w/ pendant lighting. Master suite includes spacious bedroom with tiled walk-in shower. Upgraded ceiling fans, lighting, wood blinds, engineered wood & natural travertine flooring throughout. Beautiful backyard adorned with fruit trees and attractive covered patio. This home has a cottage ambiance with loads of character! Residents must absorb irrigation cost of $250.00/yr.

One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 2.3%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available. Approx Sq Ft 1,585 / Owner.

1 Years

Dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 507 W Townley Ave have any available units?
507 W Townley Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 507 W Townley Ave have?
Some of 507 W Townley Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 507 W Townley Ave currently offering any rent specials?
507 W Townley Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 507 W Townley Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 507 W Townley Ave is pet friendly.
Does 507 W Townley Ave offer parking?
No, 507 W Townley Ave does not offer parking.
Does 507 W Townley Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 507 W Townley Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 507 W Townley Ave have a pool?
No, 507 W Townley Ave does not have a pool.
Does 507 W Townley Ave have accessible units?
No, 507 W Townley Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 507 W Townley Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 507 W Townley Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

