Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4951 W MINDY Lane
Last updated July 31 2019 at 6:59 AM

4951 W MINDY Lane

4951 West Mindy Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4951 West Mindy Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85308

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home Ready for Immediate move-in in Glendale! Features include tile and carpet flooring throughout all living areas, vaulted ceilings, separate family room area, Breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet space! Additional highlights include a master bedroom split with full master bathroom, double sink vanity, master walk-in closet and so much more! Other amenities include 2 car garage, inside laundry with washer and dryer, community pool, and an easy to maintain landscape! Great Location near plenty of shopping centers, restaurants, and the 101 Freeway, don't miss out on this lovely home it will go fast! *Please verify pet policy prior to applying*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4951 W MINDY Lane have any available units?
4951 W MINDY Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4951 W MINDY Lane have?
Some of 4951 W MINDY Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4951 W MINDY Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4951 W MINDY Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4951 W MINDY Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4951 W MINDY Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4951 W MINDY Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4951 W MINDY Lane offers parking.
Does 4951 W MINDY Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4951 W MINDY Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4951 W MINDY Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4951 W MINDY Lane has a pool.
Does 4951 W MINDY Lane have accessible units?
No, 4951 W MINDY Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4951 W MINDY Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4951 W MINDY Lane has units with dishwashers.
