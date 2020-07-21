4951 W MINDY Lane

Amenities

Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home Ready for Immediate move-in in Glendale! Features include tile and carpet flooring throughout all living areas, vaulted ceilings, separate family room area, Breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet space! Additional highlights include a master bedroom split with full master bathroom, double sink vanity, master walk-in closet and so much more! Other amenities include 2 car garage, inside laundry with washer and dryer, community pool, and an easy to maintain landscape! Great Location near plenty of shopping centers, restaurants, and the 101 Freeway, don't miss out on this lovely home it will go fast! *Please verify pet policy prior to applying*