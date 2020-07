Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Just remodeling 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Laveen. Located in the Rancho Verde Estates subdivision. Vaulted Ceiling. New tile through the whole house and new blind. Desert landscaping in both the front and back yard. Covered patio in the backyard. Custom paint throughout. 2 car garage. Nice kitchen area. Good sized bedrooms and bathrooms