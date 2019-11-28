4810 East Michigan Avenue

Amenities

Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath single story home in Scottsdale. This home features an open floor plan with eat-in kitchen, stonelite counters, maple cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Breakfast nook with bay window. High ceilings. Blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Neutral paint and brand new carpet. Gorgeous backyard with extended covered flagstone patio and gas fireplace. Two car garage with built in cabinets. Short walking distance to Community Pool, Parks, Recreation and Playgrounds. Close to great schools, Desert Ridge, Mayo Clinic, Kierland, Paradise Valley Mall and 101 & 51 Freeways. Come take a look!! you will love it! No Pets

Fee Structure:

-Security Deposit is equal to 1.25X monthly rent (75% refundable)

-$50 application fee per adult (18+)

-$250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply

-$200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum

-4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

-Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

