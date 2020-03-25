All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4707 E SAINT CHARLES Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4707 E SAINT CHARLES Avenue
Last updated July 4 2019 at 2:03 AM

4707 E SAINT CHARLES Avenue

4707 East Saint Charles Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4707 East Saint Charles Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85042
Roosen Gardens

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
This home is conveniently located near the I-10, 202 Loop and I-60.. 18'' tile floors!!! This comfortable 2 bedroom, 1 bath home has dining area that adjoins the kitchen. Spacious living room. All appliances included such as refrigerator, disposal, range/oven and dishwasher. The interior laundry is equipped with washer and dryer. The patio opens to a fully fenced large backyard with a spacious storage shed. Ceiling fans, North/South exposure and added insulation. Only a short distance from Nevitt Park where there is a playground, basketball and tennis courts, covered picnic areas, restrooms and more! Pet friendly owner. This home is waiting for you to view!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4707 E SAINT CHARLES Avenue have any available units?
4707 E SAINT CHARLES Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4707 E SAINT CHARLES Avenue have?
Some of 4707 E SAINT CHARLES Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4707 E SAINT CHARLES Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4707 E SAINT CHARLES Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4707 E SAINT CHARLES Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4707 E SAINT CHARLES Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4707 E SAINT CHARLES Avenue offer parking?
No, 4707 E SAINT CHARLES Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4707 E SAINT CHARLES Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4707 E SAINT CHARLES Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4707 E SAINT CHARLES Avenue have a pool?
No, 4707 E SAINT CHARLES Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4707 E SAINT CHARLES Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4707 E SAINT CHARLES Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4707 E SAINT CHARLES Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4707 E SAINT CHARLES Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Melia
14435 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Greenway Springs Apartments
15620 N 25th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
The Retreat
20808 N 27th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Glenrosa Park
4337 N 53rd Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85031
Paradise Foothills
12231 N 19th St
Phoenix, AZ 85022
The Angela
2727 East Camelback Road
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Park Greenvale
2950 E Greenway Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Shade at Desert Ridge
21150 N Tatum Blvd
Phoenix, AZ 85050

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College