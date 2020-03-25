4707 E SAINT CHARLES Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court playground cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

This home is conveniently located near the I-10, 202 Loop and I-60.. 18'' tile floors!!! This comfortable 2 bedroom, 1 bath home has dining area that adjoins the kitchen. Spacious living room. All appliances included such as refrigerator, disposal, range/oven and dishwasher. The interior laundry is equipped with washer and dryer. The patio opens to a fully fenced large backyard with a spacious storage shed. Ceiling fans, North/South exposure and added insulation. Only a short distance from Nevitt Park where there is a playground, basketball and tennis courts, covered picnic areas, restrooms and more! Pet friendly owner. This home is waiting for you to view!!!