All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4649 E DALEY Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4649 E DALEY Lane
Last updated June 22 2019 at 2:07 PM

4649 E DALEY Lane

4649 East Daley Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Desert Ridge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4649 East Daley Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Desert Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Gorgeous home in the new Sanctuary at Desert Ridge community. Completed at the end of 2016, this house is in excellent condition and has been equipped with high end appliances and finishings. Big windows to allow lots of natural light throughout the house. Large kitchen offers granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop and oversized island. 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, 2 car garage. All tile downstairs, upgraded carpet upstairs. Large loft upstairs. Guest bedroom has private bath. Energy efficient house with three HVAC zones. Grassy back yard, larger than most lots in the subdivision. Sanctuary at Desert Ridge is a gated community that offers many walking/running paths, playgrounds, a clubhouse, community pool, fire pit, barbecue area and a fitness center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4649 E DALEY Lane have any available units?
4649 E DALEY Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4649 E DALEY Lane have?
Some of 4649 E DALEY Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4649 E DALEY Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4649 E DALEY Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4649 E DALEY Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4649 E DALEY Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4649 E DALEY Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4649 E DALEY Lane offers parking.
Does 4649 E DALEY Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4649 E DALEY Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4649 E DALEY Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4649 E DALEY Lane has a pool.
Does 4649 E DALEY Lane have accessible units?
No, 4649 E DALEY Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4649 E DALEY Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4649 E DALEY Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lilly Garden
4903 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Greenspoint at Paradise Valley
4202 E Cactus Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
The Turn
14602 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
The Place at Sonoran Trails
28000 N Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Palm Court
20401 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Ava Park
2524 W Glenrosa Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85017
The Angela
2727 East Camelback Road
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Cortland Desert Ridge
4750 E Union Hills Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85032

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College