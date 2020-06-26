4649 E DALEY Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage

Gorgeous home in the new Sanctuary at Desert Ridge community. Completed at the end of 2016, this house is in excellent condition and has been equipped with high end appliances and finishings. Big windows to allow lots of natural light throughout the house. Large kitchen offers granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop and oversized island. 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, 2 car garage. All tile downstairs, upgraded carpet upstairs. Large loft upstairs. Guest bedroom has private bath. Energy efficient house with three HVAC zones. Grassy back yard, larger than most lots in the subdivision. Sanctuary at Desert Ridge is a gated community that offers many walking/running paths, playgrounds, a clubhouse, community pool, fire pit, barbecue area and a fitness center.