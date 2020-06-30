4646 West Shumway Farm Road

Amenities

Freshly Painted Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom Rogers Ranch Rental Opportunity Just Minutes from Shopping, Dining and Entertainment along the Baseline Corridor with Quick Access to the Loop 202 Freeway and Beyond! Property Features Neutral Two-Tone Paint and Large Format Tile Throughout, Vaulted Ceilings, Spacious Living Room, Kitchen with All Appliances (Side-By-Side Refrigerator Included), Breakfast Nook, Full Hall Bathroom, Master Suite with Walk-In Closet and the list goes on! Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! **House will be Professionally Clean, Gravel Being Added to Backyard** $150 Tenant Set Up, 2% Monthly Admin Fee. Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats. $500 Pet Fee



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.