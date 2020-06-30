All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4646 West Shumway Farm Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4646 West Shumway Farm Road
Last updated March 6 2020 at 12:18 PM

4646 West Shumway Farm Road

4646 West Shumway Farm Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4646 West Shumway Farm Road, Phoenix, AZ 85339
Rogers Ranch

Amenities

walk in closets
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Freshly Painted Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom Rogers Ranch Rental Opportunity Just Minutes from Shopping, Dining and Entertainment along the Baseline Corridor with Quick Access to the Loop 202 Freeway and Beyond! Property Features Neutral Two-Tone Paint and Large Format Tile Throughout, Vaulted Ceilings, Spacious Living Room, Kitchen with All Appliances (Side-By-Side Refrigerator Included), Breakfast Nook, Full Hall Bathroom, Master Suite with Walk-In Closet and the list goes on! Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! **House will be Professionally Clean, Gravel Being Added to Backyard** $150 Tenant Set Up, 2% Monthly Admin Fee. Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats. $500 Pet Fee

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4646 West Shumway Farm Road have any available units?
4646 West Shumway Farm Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 4646 West Shumway Farm Road currently offering any rent specials?
4646 West Shumway Farm Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4646 West Shumway Farm Road pet-friendly?
No, 4646 West Shumway Farm Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4646 West Shumway Farm Road offer parking?
No, 4646 West Shumway Farm Road does not offer parking.
Does 4646 West Shumway Farm Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4646 West Shumway Farm Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4646 West Shumway Farm Road have a pool?
No, 4646 West Shumway Farm Road does not have a pool.
Does 4646 West Shumway Farm Road have accessible units?
No, 4646 West Shumway Farm Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4646 West Shumway Farm Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4646 West Shumway Farm Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4646 West Shumway Farm Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4646 West Shumway Farm Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Renaissance Apartments
13421 N 43rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Daybreak Gardens
5225 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Desert Club
6901 E Chauncey Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85054
Pointe at South Mountain
8809 S Pointe Pkwy E
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Ava Park
2524 W Glenrosa Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85017
Level at 16th by Mark-Taylor
1550 E Campbell Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85014
San Riva
2155 E Liberty Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Altitude Sixteen 75
1675 E Morten Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85020

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College