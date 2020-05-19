All apartments in Phoenix
4609 East Walter Way
Last updated June 9 2020 at 12:47 PM

4609 East Walter Way

4609 East Walter Way · (480) 568-2666
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4609 East Walter Way, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Desert Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,295

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3741 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
3D Tour!!

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=aSSL4wrmgES

Spacious home on a premium lot in the gated community of prestigious Sanctuary at Desert Ridge. Builder upgrades throughout this elegant residence make this home unique. Upgrades include granite counters, cabinetry, lighting, ceiling fans, appliances, etc. Quality features include vinyl low-e windows, 4 zone HVAC, a hi-tech TAEX pest control system and 10ft ceilings down, 9ft up. Owner has added window treatments, water softener, fans and R/O system. Master upstairs plus three bedrooms (one is an en-suite). The premium lot is adjacent to the community center/pool and is easy access to the community park and playground. Outstanding, like new condition inside and out. This one won't last long at this price!

Call AJ Smith @ (480) 568-2666 or email AJ@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,295, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $4,118.75, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4609 East Walter Way have any available units?
4609 East Walter Way has a unit available for $3,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4609 East Walter Way have?
Some of 4609 East Walter Way's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4609 East Walter Way currently offering any rent specials?
4609 East Walter Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4609 East Walter Way pet-friendly?
No, 4609 East Walter Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4609 East Walter Way offer parking?
No, 4609 East Walter Way does not offer parking.
Does 4609 East Walter Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4609 East Walter Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4609 East Walter Way have a pool?
Yes, 4609 East Walter Way has a pool.
Does 4609 East Walter Way have accessible units?
No, 4609 East Walter Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4609 East Walter Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4609 East Walter Way does not have units with dishwashers.
