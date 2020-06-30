All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4565 W Stoneman Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4565 W Stoneman Drive
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:47 PM

4565 W Stoneman Drive

4565 West Stoneman Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4565 West Stoneman Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85086
Anthem

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Three bed, 2 bath, with a den located on the corner of a quiet street in the award winning community of Anthem! Property featurescherry kitchen cabinets, water softener, water filtration system, plantation shutters, ceiling fans, and garage cabinets. Master suite is split from the other bedrooms and has its own sliding door entry to the back patio as well as a walk-incloset. Save money, as the home is on the West side of Anthem which benefits from less expensive City of Phoenix water bills than the Private WaterCompany on the East side. Close proximity to Canyon Springs Elementary School, the Anthem Outlets, Walmart, and beautiful parks. At 1,625 squarefeet, this is a great value in Anthem! 12 month minimum lease required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4565 W Stoneman Drive have any available units?
4565 W Stoneman Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4565 W Stoneman Drive have?
Some of 4565 W Stoneman Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4565 W Stoneman Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4565 W Stoneman Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4565 W Stoneman Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4565 W Stoneman Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4565 W Stoneman Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4565 W Stoneman Drive offers parking.
Does 4565 W Stoneman Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4565 W Stoneman Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4565 W Stoneman Drive have a pool?
No, 4565 W Stoneman Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4565 W Stoneman Drive have accessible units?
No, 4565 W Stoneman Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4565 W Stoneman Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4565 W Stoneman Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camelback Cove
4802 N 12th St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Copper Palms Apartments
12810 North Cave Creek Road
Phoenix, AZ 85022
San Paseo by Mark-Taylor
8050 S Pointe Pkwy W
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Mountain Park Ranch
4221 E Ray Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Tides at 38th
2929 North 38th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Bolero
7725 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Parc South Mountain
3400 East Southern Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85040
Indigo
16160 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85048

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College