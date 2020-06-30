4565 W Stoneman Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Three bed, 2 bath, with a den located on the corner of a quiet street in the award winning community of Anthem! Property featurescherry kitchen cabinets, water softener, water filtration system, plantation shutters, ceiling fans, and garage cabinets. Master suite is split from the other bedrooms and has its own sliding door entry to the back patio as well as a walk-incloset. Save money, as the home is on the West side of Anthem which benefits from less expensive City of Phoenix water bills than the Private WaterCompany on the East side. Close proximity to Canyon Springs Elementary School, the Anthem Outlets, Walmart, and beautiful parks. At 1,625 squarefeet, this is a great value in Anthem! 12 month minimum lease required.