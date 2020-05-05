4534 E Villa Maria Dr

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This home has tons of room! Light and bright with vaulted ceilings and niches. This home has a front room with combined dining area and bay window. Additionally there is a great room that features an island in the kitchen, a breakfast nook with bay windows and Arcadia door to the large covered patio and grass back yard with trees. Kitchen has a built in microwave and tile counter tops. Master bath has dual sinks, soaking tub, step in shower and lots of light. There are two secondary bedrooms and den! The hall bath has a door separating the dual sinks from the tub/shower and toilet. Two car garage, with storage and indoor laundry room. Front is desert landscaping and the last tenant paid $50 bi-weekly for lawn service (both front and back) to an outside service if you don't want to do it yourself. Great area and a must see!!!