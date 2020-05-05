All apartments in Phoenix
4534 E Villa Maria Dr

4534 East Villa Maria Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4534 East Villa Maria Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This home has tons of room! Light and bright with vaulted ceilings and niches. This home has a front room with combined dining area and bay window. Additionally there is a great room that features an island in the kitchen, a breakfast nook with bay windows and Arcadia door to the large covered patio and grass back yard with trees. Kitchen has a built in microwave and tile counter tops. Master bath has dual sinks, soaking tub, step in shower and lots of light. There are two secondary bedrooms and den! The hall bath has a door separating the dual sinks from the tub/shower and toilet. Two car garage, with storage and indoor laundry room. Front is desert landscaping and the last tenant paid $50 bi-weekly for lawn service (both front and back) to an outside service if you don't want to do it yourself. Great area and a must see!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4534 E Villa Maria Dr have any available units?
4534 E Villa Maria Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4534 E Villa Maria Dr have?
Some of 4534 E Villa Maria Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4534 E Villa Maria Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4534 E Villa Maria Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4534 E Villa Maria Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4534 E Villa Maria Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4534 E Villa Maria Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4534 E Villa Maria Dr offers parking.
Does 4534 E Villa Maria Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4534 E Villa Maria Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4534 E Villa Maria Dr have a pool?
No, 4534 E Villa Maria Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4534 E Villa Maria Dr have accessible units?
No, 4534 E Villa Maria Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4534 E Villa Maria Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4534 E Villa Maria Dr has units with dishwashers.
