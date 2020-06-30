All apartments in Phoenix
4523 N 92ND Avenue
Last updated April 8 2020 at 5:25 AM

4523 N 92ND Avenue

4523 North 92nd Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4523 North 92nd Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85037

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful brand new single story home in gated community. This home has upgraded Maple cabinet with granite counter tops with Stainless Steel appliances. Upgraded tile flooring through out except for the bedrooms. High density carpet included in bedrooms. Close to shopping complexes and medical facilities. Very close to Loop-101 and Interstate-10. All Appliances included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4523 N 92ND Avenue have any available units?
4523 N 92ND Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4523 N 92ND Avenue have?
Some of 4523 N 92ND Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4523 N 92ND Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4523 N 92ND Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4523 N 92ND Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4523 N 92ND Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4523 N 92ND Avenue offer parking?
No, 4523 N 92ND Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4523 N 92ND Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4523 N 92ND Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4523 N 92ND Avenue have a pool?
No, 4523 N 92ND Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4523 N 92ND Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4523 N 92ND Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4523 N 92ND Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4523 N 92ND Avenue has units with dishwashers.

