Beautiful brand new single story home in gated community. This home has upgraded Maple cabinet with granite counter tops with Stainless Steel appliances. Upgraded tile flooring through out except for the bedrooms. High density carpet included in bedrooms. Close to shopping complexes and medical facilities. Very close to Loop-101 and Interstate-10. All Appliances included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4523 N 92ND Avenue have any available units?
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
What amenities does 4523 N 92ND Avenue have?
Some of 4523 N 92ND Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4523 N 92ND Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4523 N 92ND Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.