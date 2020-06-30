4523 N 92ND Avenue

Amenities

Beautiful brand new single story home in gated community. This home has upgraded Maple cabinet with granite counter tops with Stainless Steel appliances. Upgraded tile flooring through out except for the bedrooms. High density carpet included in bedrooms. Close to shopping complexes and medical facilities. Very close to Loop-101 and Interstate-10. All Appliances included.