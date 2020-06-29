4502 E SAN GABRIEL AVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly carport air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

wow! cute, clean and cozy phoenix single level 3/2 home with like new paint, tile floors, custom sudden living room, fireplace, like new berber carpet, split master, huge backyard with with storage shed, carport parking, mountain views, nearby schools, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*