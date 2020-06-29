All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated November 12 2019 at 8:35 AM

4502 E SAN GABRIEL AVE

4502 East San Gabriel Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4502 East San Gabriel Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85044
Desert Foothills Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
wow! cute, clean and cozy phoenix single level 3/2 home with like new paint, tile floors, custom sudden living room, fireplace, like new berber carpet, split master, huge backyard with with storage shed, carport parking, mountain views, nearby schools, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4502 E SAN GABRIEL AVE have any available units?
4502 E SAN GABRIEL AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4502 E SAN GABRIEL AVE have?
Some of 4502 E SAN GABRIEL AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4502 E SAN GABRIEL AVE currently offering any rent specials?
4502 E SAN GABRIEL AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4502 E SAN GABRIEL AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4502 E SAN GABRIEL AVE is pet friendly.
Does 4502 E SAN GABRIEL AVE offer parking?
Yes, 4502 E SAN GABRIEL AVE offers parking.
Does 4502 E SAN GABRIEL AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4502 E SAN GABRIEL AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4502 E SAN GABRIEL AVE have a pool?
No, 4502 E SAN GABRIEL AVE does not have a pool.
Does 4502 E SAN GABRIEL AVE have accessible units?
No, 4502 E SAN GABRIEL AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4502 E SAN GABRIEL AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4502 E SAN GABRIEL AVE has units with dishwashers.

