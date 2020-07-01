4458 E Pueblo Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Major Cross Streets are S. 48th Street & E. Broadway Road

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 1

Sq Footage: 1,008

Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets considered in case by case basis, No smoking



No Application Fees!!!



This is a great 3 bedroom, 1 bath townhome with community pool. This home features the living room, dining room and kitchen on the first floor and 3 bedrooms on the second floor. Tile floor on the downstairs and upgraded carpeting in the bedrooms. Kitchen includes plenty of cabinets, pantry, electric range and refrigerator. In unit laundry hookups. Unit features a private patio and separate storage area. Fenced community pool offers all of the fun with none of the work. Centrally located and accessible to the 17, 143 & 10 freeways.



Monthly Gross Income must be at least three times the monthly rental amount. Applicants must have verifiable income through pay stubs or bank statements.



IF YOU HAVE A FORECLOSURE, SHORT SALE OR MEDICAL CLAIMS ON YOUR CREDIT, THEY WILL NOT COUNT AGAINST YOU.



Available to show by appointment.

Denali Real Estate, LLC.

Office: 480-626-4062 or reply to this ad.



If we don?t answer your call, please leave a message and we will call you back quickly. Our team does work on weekends.