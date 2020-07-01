All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated November 16 2019 at 8:46 AM

4458 E Pueblo Ave

4458 East Pueblo Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4458 East Pueblo Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85040

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Major Cross Streets are S. 48th Street & E. Broadway Road
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 1
Sq Footage: 1,008
Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets considered in case by case basis, No smoking

No Application Fees!!!

----------------------------------------

This is a great 3 bedroom, 1 bath townhome with community pool. This home features the living room, dining room and kitchen on the first floor and 3 bedrooms on the second floor. Tile floor on the downstairs and upgraded carpeting in the bedrooms. Kitchen includes plenty of cabinets, pantry, electric range and refrigerator. In unit laundry hookups. Unit features a private patio and separate storage area. Fenced community pool offers all of the fun with none of the work. Centrally located and accessible to the 17, 143 & 10 freeways.

Monthly Gross Income must be at least three times the monthly rental amount. Applicants must have verifiable income through pay stubs or bank statements.

IF YOU HAVE A FORECLOSURE, SHORT SALE OR MEDICAL CLAIMS ON YOUR CREDIT, THEY WILL NOT COUNT AGAINST YOU.

Available to show by appointment.
Denali Real Estate, LLC.
Office: 480-626-4062 or reply to this ad.

If we don?t answer your call, please leave a message and we will call you back quickly. Our team does work on weekends.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

