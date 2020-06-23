4444 N 25TH Street

BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION...BE THE FIRST ONE TO LIVE IN THIS GORGEOUS HOME. Single Family Residence-Attached with Association. Pool & Hot Tub 5 feet from front door. Brand new construction home with HIGH END amenities. Desireable central location neat the Biltmore Area. RoofTop deck overlooking Cammelback Mountain and Squaw Peak...AMAZING. Come check this out. Open to a 12 / 24 or 36 mo rental. Please note...pictures are very similar to this house that is under construction..but not identical.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
