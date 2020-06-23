4444 N 25TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool hot tub new construction

BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION...BE THE FIRST ONE TO LIVE IN THIS GORGEOUS HOME. Single Family Residence-Attached with Association. Pool & Hot Tub 5 feet from front door. Brand new construction home with HIGH END amenities. Desireable central location neat the Biltmore Area. RoofTop deck overlooking Cammelback Mountain and Squaw Peak...AMAZING. Come check this out. Open to a 12 / 24 or 36 mo rental. Please note...pictures are very similar to this house that is under construction..but not identical.