Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4444 N 25TH Street

4444 North 25th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4444 North 25th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
parking
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
new construction
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION...BE THE FIRST ONE TO LIVE IN THIS GORGEOUS HOME. Single Family Residence-Attached with Association. Pool & Hot Tub 5 feet from front door. Brand new construction home with HIGH END amenities. Desireable central location neat the Biltmore Area. RoofTop deck overlooking Cammelback Mountain and Squaw Peak...AMAZING. Come check this out. Open to a 12 / 24 or 36 mo rental. Please note...pictures are very similar to this house that is under construction..but not identical.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4444 N 25TH Street have any available units?
4444 N 25TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4444 N 25TH Street have?
Some of 4444 N 25TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4444 N 25TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
4444 N 25TH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4444 N 25TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 4444 N 25TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4444 N 25TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 4444 N 25TH Street does offer parking.
Does 4444 N 25TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4444 N 25TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4444 N 25TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 4444 N 25TH Street has a pool.
Does 4444 N 25TH Street have accessible units?
No, 4444 N 25TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4444 N 25TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4444 N 25TH Street has units with dishwashers.
