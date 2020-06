Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Spacious two story townhouse ready to make your new home. 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath, ceramic tile down stairs and carpet on stairs and in bedrooms. Full size washer & dryer hookup. Large patio with outdoor storage. Assigned parking. *Tenant responsible for water and electric* Pets on approval with $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet; max two. Renter's Insurance Required.

