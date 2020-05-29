All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 5 2020 at 4:30 AM

44 W MONROE Street

44 West Monroe Street · No Longer Available
Location

44 West Monroe Street, Phoenix, AZ 85003
Downtown Phoenix

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
hot tub
Luxury living in the center of the City of Phoenix! Gorgeous contemporary High-rise apartment with amazing mountain and city views! Open floor plan with wood flooring, neutral paint tones, and giant picture windows that showcase the views. Cook like a pro in the upgraded kitchen with the plethora of custom cabinets, granite counters, and breakfast bar. Spacious bedroom has an adjoining spa like bath, walk in closet, and private balcony. 2 parking spaces on bottom floor. Indulge in the many wonderful community amenities. Walk to all shopping and restaurants.Enjoy a real urban lifestyle with garage parking. Don't miss this rare opportunity to rent in one of Phoenix's finest!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44 W MONROE Street have any available units?
44 W MONROE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 44 W MONROE Street have?
Some of 44 W MONROE Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44 W MONROE Street currently offering any rent specials?
44 W MONROE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44 W MONROE Street pet-friendly?
No, 44 W MONROE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 44 W MONROE Street offer parking?
Yes, 44 W MONROE Street offers parking.
Does 44 W MONROE Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 44 W MONROE Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 44 W MONROE Street have a pool?
No, 44 W MONROE Street does not have a pool.
Does 44 W MONROE Street have accessible units?
No, 44 W MONROE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 44 W MONROE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 44 W MONROE Street has units with dishwashers.
