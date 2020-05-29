44 W MONROE Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking garage hot tub

Luxury living in the center of the City of Phoenix! Gorgeous contemporary High-rise apartment with amazing mountain and city views! Open floor plan with wood flooring, neutral paint tones, and giant picture windows that showcase the views. Cook like a pro in the upgraded kitchen with the plethora of custom cabinets, granite counters, and breakfast bar. Spacious bedroom has an adjoining spa like bath, walk in closet, and private balcony. 2 parking spaces on bottom floor. Indulge in the many wonderful community amenities. Walk to all shopping and restaurants.Enjoy a real urban lifestyle with garage parking. Don't miss this rare opportunity to rent in one of Phoenix's finest!