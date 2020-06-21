All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:59 AM

4314 North 107th Lane

4314 North 107th Lane · (480) 568-2666
Location

4314 North 107th Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85037

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1320 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
media room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
media room
GREAT WEST VALLEY LOCATION, CLOSE TO FREEWAYS, SHOPPING, MOVIE THEATRE, GLENDALE ARENA, ETC. 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH, WITH SEPARATE LIVING ROOM & FAMILY ROOM. PREWIRED FOR SURROUND SOUND IN FAMILY ROOM WHICH LOOKS ONTO GRASSY BACKYARD. GREAT OPEN FLOOR PLAN!

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,687.50, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4314 North 107th Lane have any available units?
4314 North 107th Lane has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 4314 North 107th Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4314 North 107th Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4314 North 107th Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4314 North 107th Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4314 North 107th Lane offer parking?
No, 4314 North 107th Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4314 North 107th Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4314 North 107th Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4314 North 107th Lane have a pool?
No, 4314 North 107th Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4314 North 107th Lane have accessible units?
No, 4314 North 107th Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4314 North 107th Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4314 North 107th Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4314 North 107th Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4314 North 107th Lane has units with air conditioning.
