Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4301 N 28TH Street
Last updated November 1 2019 at 2:19 AM

4301 N 28TH Street

4301 North 28th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4301 North 28th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
2 Bedroom 1 bath VAULTED CEILING TOWNHOME style condo with PRIVATE SIDE PATIO, and 2 Car Carport. Kitchen has NEWER COUNTERS, NEWER SINK & FAUCET, NEWER MICROWAVE. TILE FLOORS in main living areas and carpeting in bedrooms. Bathroom opens to both the Master bedroom and Hallway / Jack & Jill Style. Convenient set up. There is a storage closet in the carport. Community has a POOL and SPA. Location rocks! Across the street from the park and walking distance to SPROUTS, STARBUCKS, Angry CRAB & BBQ. AND just down the street 3 minutes to the BILTMORE. Nutz right?

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4301 N 28TH Street have any available units?
4301 N 28TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4301 N 28TH Street have?
Some of 4301 N 28TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4301 N 28TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
4301 N 28TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4301 N 28TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 4301 N 28TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4301 N 28TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 4301 N 28TH Street offers parking.
Does 4301 N 28TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4301 N 28TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4301 N 28TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 4301 N 28TH Street has a pool.
Does 4301 N 28TH Street have accessible units?
No, 4301 N 28TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4301 N 28TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4301 N 28TH Street has units with dishwashers.

