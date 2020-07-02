4301 N 28TH Street

Amenities

2 Bedroom 1 bath VAULTED CEILING TOWNHOME style condo with PRIVATE SIDE PATIO, and 2 Car Carport. Kitchen has NEWER COUNTERS, NEWER SINK & FAUCET, NEWER MICROWAVE. TILE FLOORS in main living areas and carpeting in bedrooms. Bathroom opens to both the Master bedroom and Hallway / Jack & Jill Style. Convenient set up. There is a storage closet in the carport. Community has a POOL and SPA. Location rocks! Across the street from the park and walking distance to SPROUTS, STARBUCKS, Angry CRAB & BBQ. AND just down the street 3 minutes to the BILTMORE. Nutz right?