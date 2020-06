Amenities

pet friendly pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great Short Term Rental close to downtown and Sky Harbor Airport, I-10 and easy access to US 60,

Property has Solar panels to take the bite out of the high electricity bills for your summer comfort to run the A/C and the pool. Pets on approval of leasing Company.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.