4242 North 10th Street

pet friendly recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Don't miss out on this 3 bed 1 bath single family home in Central Phoenix! This ranch-styled home has recent upgrades such as fresh paint and brand new carpeting. There are so many classic touches so it will be easy to make this your own! This home truly has it all in an ideal location with easy access to the 51 freeway, close to downtown, restaurants and shopping!



Landscaping is tenants responsibility.



Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. RPM Pinnacle - Phoenix

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.