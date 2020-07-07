All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:29 PM

4242 North 10th Street

4242 North 10th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4242 North 10th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85014

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Don't miss out on this 3 bed 1 bath single family home in Central Phoenix! This ranch-styled home has recent upgrades such as fresh paint and brand new carpeting. There are so many classic touches so it will be easy to make this your own! This home truly has it all in an ideal location with easy access to the 51 freeway, close to downtown, restaurants and shopping!

Landscaping is tenants responsibility.

Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. RPM Pinnacle - Phoenix
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4242 North 10th Street have any available units?
4242 North 10th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 4242 North 10th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4242 North 10th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4242 North 10th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4242 North 10th Street is pet friendly.
Does 4242 North 10th Street offer parking?
No, 4242 North 10th Street does not offer parking.
Does 4242 North 10th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4242 North 10th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4242 North 10th Street have a pool?
No, 4242 North 10th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4242 North 10th Street have accessible units?
No, 4242 North 10th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4242 North 10th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4242 North 10th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4242 North 10th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4242 North 10th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

