4221 W. Aster Drive

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

- 3 Bedroom, 2 bath single level home. New Plank Vinyl Flooring. Tile in all the right places. Fireplace in family room, master has tile shower. Grassy backyard, covered patio and storage shed. Realtor and/or client to verify all information is correct, including but not limited to appliances. Rent $1345.00, 2.3% Monthly Phoenix Rental Tax, $30.00 Monthly Admin Fee, $9.50 Monthly Ins.



$50.00 Non-Refundable Application Fee, $1345.00 Security Deposit, $200 Pet Deposit Lessor Approved and $150 Non Refundable Admin Fee do apply.

Applications available at www.desertwindpm.com



(RLNE4870667)