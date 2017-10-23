All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated July 9 2019 at 10:08 AM

4221 W. Aster Drive

4221 West Aster Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4221 West Aster Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85029

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- 3 Bedroom, 2 bath single level home. New Plank Vinyl Flooring. Tile in all the right places. Fireplace in family room, master has tile shower. Grassy backyard, covered patio and storage shed. Realtor and/or client to verify all information is correct, including but not limited to appliances. Rent $1345.00, 2.3% Monthly Phoenix Rental Tax, $30.00 Monthly Admin Fee, $9.50 Monthly Ins.

$50.00 Non-Refundable Application Fee, $1345.00 Security Deposit, $200 Pet Deposit Lessor Approved and $150 Non Refundable Admin Fee do apply.
Applications available at www.desertwindpm.com

(RLNE4870667)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4221 W. Aster Drive have any available units?
4221 W. Aster Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 4221 W. Aster Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4221 W. Aster Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4221 W. Aster Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4221 W. Aster Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4221 W. Aster Drive offer parking?
No, 4221 W. Aster Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4221 W. Aster Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4221 W. Aster Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4221 W. Aster Drive have a pool?
No, 4221 W. Aster Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4221 W. Aster Drive have accessible units?
No, 4221 W. Aster Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4221 W. Aster Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4221 W. Aster Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4221 W. Aster Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4221 W. Aster Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
