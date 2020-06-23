42114 N 44TH Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool table garage

Best floor plan with Master downstairs and vaulted ceilings. This perfect home has a community park right across the street and Phoenix water bill and services. Plus access to all Anthem amenities! Great set up with lots of natural light with master downstairs and access to patio with 2nd bed and full bath, office and den downstairs. Media game-room upstairs with pool table. Roomy kitchen perfect for entertaining with raised maple cabinets, stainless steel appliances, gas range and refrigerator, corianders counter tops, upgraded neutral carpet with tile, water softener, central vac, washer/dryer, window coverings (blinds) and garage cabinets.