Phoenix, AZ
409 E Piute Ave
Last updated July 18 2019 at 11:19 AM

409 E Piute Ave

409 East Piute Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

409 East Piute Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85024

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Home in North Phoenix - This Wonderful, lovely, home shows pride of ownership. 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage is well maintained and ready for move-in. Fresh paint and new carpet throughout the home. The home features a first-floor master with walkout to the rear patio, eat-In kitchen, formal dining/den and many extras! Water softener, sunscreens, garage cabinets, full kitchen, custom flagstone patio, large rear covered patio, perfect location and convenient to freeways and shopping.

STATUS: Vacant
AVAILABLE DATE: 07/15/2019
TYPE: House
YEAR BUILT: 1988
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS:2.5
SQ FT: 1618
GARAGE: 2 car
FENCED YARD: Yes

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at KeyrenterPremier.com for details.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (480) 616-2098. A secure Lockbox Code will be provided (verification of identity is required).

UTILITIES INCLUDED: None

PET RULE: No Pets

SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property

LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not an option
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 month minimum

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
? $45 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older
? Deposit: Equal to one-month rent
? $200 nonrefundable cleaning fee
? City Tax (Varies depending on City)
? $250 pet fee (if applicable) (non refundable)

Jim Elfline, Franchise Owner and President

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4897310)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 409 E Piute Ave have any available units?
409 E Piute Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 409 E Piute Ave have?
Some of 409 E Piute Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 409 E Piute Ave currently offering any rent specials?
409 E Piute Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 409 E Piute Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 409 E Piute Ave is pet friendly.
Does 409 E Piute Ave offer parking?
Yes, 409 E Piute Ave offers parking.
Does 409 E Piute Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 409 E Piute Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 409 E Piute Ave have a pool?
No, 409 E Piute Ave does not have a pool.
Does 409 E Piute Ave have accessible units?
No, 409 E Piute Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 409 E Piute Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 409 E Piute Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
