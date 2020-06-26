409 E Piute Ave

Amenities

Beautiful Home in North Phoenix - This Wonderful, lovely, home shows pride of ownership. 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage is well maintained and ready for move-in. Fresh paint and new carpet throughout the home. The home features a first-floor master with walkout to the rear patio, eat-In kitchen, formal dining/den and many extras! Water softener, sunscreens, garage cabinets, full kitchen, custom flagstone patio, large rear covered patio, perfect location and convenient to freeways and shopping.



STATUS: Vacant

AVAILABLE DATE: 07/15/2019

TYPE: House

YEAR BUILT: 1988

BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS:2.5

SQ FT: 1618

GARAGE: 2 car

FENCED YARD: Yes



*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at KeyrenterPremier.com for details.



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (480) 616-2098. A secure Lockbox Code will be provided (verification of identity is required).



UTILITIES INCLUDED: None



PET RULE: No Pets



SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property



LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not an option

LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 month minimum



SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.



APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours



ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:

? $45 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older

? Deposit: Equal to one-month rent

? $200 nonrefundable cleaning fee

? City Tax (Varies depending on City)

? $250 pet fee (if applicable) (non refundable)



