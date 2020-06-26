409 E Piute Ave

Amenities
Beautiful Home in North Phoenix - This Wonderful, lovely, home shows pride of ownership. 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage is well maintained and ready for move-in. Fresh paint and new carpet throughout the home. The home features a first-floor master with walkout to the rear patio, eat-In kitchen, formal dining/den and many extras! Water softener, sunscreens, garage cabinets, full kitchen, custom flagstone patio, large rear covered patio, perfect location and convenient to freeways and shopping.
STATUS: Vacant
AVAILABLE DATE: 07/15/2019
TYPE: House
YEAR BUILT: 1988
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS:2.5
SQ FT: 1618
GARAGE: 2 car
FENCED YARD: Yes
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at KeyrenterPremier.com for details.
SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (480) 616-2098. A secure Lockbox Code will be provided (verification of identity is required).
UTILITIES INCLUDED: None
PET RULE: No Pets
SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property
LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not an option
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 month minimum
SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours
ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
? $45 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older
? Deposit: Equal to one-month rent
? $200 nonrefundable cleaning fee
? City Tax (Varies depending on City)
? $250 pet fee (if applicable) (non refundable)
Jim Elfline, Franchise Owner and President
All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.
