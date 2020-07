Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Fantastic rental home in Tatum Highlands neighborhood situated in a great location. Greatroom concept with open floorplan, tile throughout main areas and carpeted bedrooms. The kitchen boasts granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and light fixtures. Backyard features covered patio and grass area for play. Window coverings are 2 inch wood blinds. Easy to lease and immediate availability! Hurry as this one won't last.